Honduras coffee exports up nearly 2 pct in Jan

TEGUCIGALPA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Coffee exports from Honduras rose 1.9 percent in January compared to the same month last year, national coffee institute IHCAFE said on Monday.

Coffee shipments from Honduras, Central America’s biggest producer, totaled 535,628 60-kg bags in January.

That compared with 525,670 bags in the year-earlier period.

During the first four months of the current 2015/2016 season, Honduras shipped 958,678 bags, up 2.1 percent compared with the same four-month period during the previous 2014/2015 season.

Honduras expects to export about 5.52 million bags during the 2015/2016 harvest, which would mark a 10 percent increase compared to shipments during the previous cycle.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world’s arabica beans, runs from October through September. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Sandra Maler)