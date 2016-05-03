Honduras coffee exports rise 3.2 pct in April

TEGUCIGALPA, May 2 (Reuters) - Coffee exports from Honduras rose 3.2 percent in April compared to the same month last year, national coffee institute IHCAFE said on Monday.

Coffee shipments from Honduras, Central America’s biggest producer, reached 732,321 60-kg bags during the month, up from 709,924 bags in the year-earlier period.

Shipments during the first seven months of the 2015/2016 harvest totaled 3.073 million bags, down 0.1 percent from the same period in the previous 2014/2015 crop.

Honduras expects to export about 5.52 million bags in the current harvest, a 10 percent increase on the previous cycle.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world’s arabica beans, runs from October through September. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Sandra Maler)