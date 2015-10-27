FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honduran paper of family in U.S. money laundering probe closes
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 27, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Honduran paper of family in U.S. money laundering probe closes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A daily newspaper belonging to a wealthy, politically connected Honduran family accused by the United States of laundering drug money said it would close on Tuesday due to a lack of money.

El Tiempo, one of Honduras’ four national dailies, is controlled by the family of 80-year-old banker and politician Jaime Rosenthal, which U.S. federal prosecutors last month said had spent years moving illicit funds through U.S. accounts.

“This newspaper finds itself in the painful position of having to indefinitely suspend its daily delivery to a public that for 45 years, has favored us with its attention and loyalty,” El Tiempo in a front-page editorial.

Earlier this month, Jaime’s nephew. Yankel Rosenthal, president of soccer Club Deportivo Marathon, and until June a minister of investment in the government of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, was arrested in Miami.

A few days later, Jaime, his son Yani, Yankel and lawyer Andres Acosta Garcia, were charged with engineering a decade-long scheme to launder drug trafficking and foreign bribery proceeds through U.S. accounts.

The Rosenthal family has denied the charges.

El Tiempo shut up shop after the Honduran banking regulator CNBS liquidated Banco Continental, and seized the assets of 20 subsidiaries of Grupo Continental, the conglomerate controlled by the Rosenthal family. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.