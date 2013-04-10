FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.5 quake shakes Honduras, no damage reported
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2013 / 7:56 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.5 quake shakes Honduras, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on location of the quake)

TEGUCIGALPA, April 10 (Reuters) - An earthquake shook the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa on Wednesday, causing alarm, though there were no initial reports of damage in the Central American country.

The U.S. Geological survey said that the 5.5 magnitude quake struck 160 km (99 miles) north of Tegucigalpa, 7 km (4 miles) from the northern town of San Juan Pueblo.

A spokesman for emergency services in Honduras said there were no immediate reports of damage. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.