March 4, 2015 / 10:14 PM / 3 years ago

Honduran growth seen at up to 3.5 pct in 2015 - cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA, March 4 (Reuters) - Driven by a recovery in the United States, the Honduran economy should grow this year by up to 3.5 percent, with the budget deficit dipping to about 4 percent of gross domestic product, the Honduran central bank said on Wednesday.

Economic growth in the impoverished, violent Central American nation accelerated to 3.1 percent in 2014 after expansion of 2.6 percent the previous year.

“Gross domestic product (growth) will reach up to 3.5 percent due to expectations for a recovery in the United States economy, activity in the financial sector, the communications sector and the manufacturing export industry,” Honduran Central Bank President Marlon Tabora told a news conference.

The Honduran budget deficit eased to 4.4 percent of GDP in 2014 from 7.9 percent the previous year, the bank added.

Honduran President Juan Hernandez significantly reined in spending after taking power in January 2014. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by James Dalgleish)

