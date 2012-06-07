FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P upgrades Honduras to B-plus from B
June 7, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

S&P upgrades Honduras to B-plus from B

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Thursday upgraded the long-term sovereign credit rating of Honduras to B-plus from B, noting the long-term focus and reform implementation allowed by the more stable political environment.

“The upgrade follows the government’s ability to restore good ties with external donors and reduce domestic political tensions, thereby creating an environment for recent progress in fiscal and pension reform and gradual exchange rate flexibility,” S&P noted in a statement.

The rating has a stable outlook, the rating agency said.

“Monetary and fiscal rigidities and shallow domestic capital markets are credit constraints,” S&P added.

Moody’s Investors Service rates Honduras B2 with a stable outlook.

