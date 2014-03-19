FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tigo sues Honduran unit of Slim's America Movil in ad dispute
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 11:35 PM / 4 years ago

Tigo sues Honduran unit of Slim's America Movil in ad dispute

Gustavo Palencia

2 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA, March 19 (Reuters) - Honduran telecoms company Tigo, a part of Sweden’s Millicom, said on Wednesday it is suing main local rival Claro, a unit of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil, for what it called an “unfair” advertising campaign.

Tigo said it is seeking damages of 280 million lempiras ($13 million) from Claro, which it accuses of putting out “abusive propaganda that denigrates and discredits (its) products and services” and is tantamount to “unfair competition.”

In Honduras since 1986, Tigo dominates the cellphone market with 4.9 million of the country’s 7.5 million users, according to Honduras’ telecoms regulator Conatel. Claro has the rest.

Claro has launched a publicity campaign supporting new measures, which come into effect at the end of April, that would allow users to change provider while keeping the same number.

The new regulation could lead to at least 10 percent of users switching their network, according to Conatel estimates.

A spokeswoman for Claro declined to comment on the case. (Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.