CORRECTED-BRIEF-Honeywell confirms that over past year in talks with United Technologies Corp over possible combination

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc :
* Comments on discussions with United Technologies
* “We do not see the regulatory process as a material obstacle to a transaction”
* Confirms that over past year, has engaged in discussions with United Technologies Corp regarding possible business combination
* Combination would benefit customers and enhance ability to offer a more comprehensive and compelling suite of technologies
* Says “value creation from a combination is significant, including the benefits of $3.5 billion in annualized cost synergies”
* A combined Honeywell and United Technologies would maintain a strong investment grade rating"