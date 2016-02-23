FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Honeywell confirms that over past year in talks with United Technologies Corp over possible combination
February 23, 2016 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Honeywell confirms that over past year in talks with United Technologies Corp over possible combination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to add ‘that over past year’)

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc :

* Comments on discussions with United Technologies

* “We do not see the regulatory process as a material obstacle to a transaction”

* Confirms that over past year, has engaged in discussions with United Technologies Corp regarding possible business combination

* Combination would benefit customers and enhance ability to offer a more comprehensive and compelling suite of technologies

* Says “value creation from a combination is significant, including the benefits of $3.5 billion in annualized cost synergies”

* A combined Honeywell and United Technologies would maintain a strong investment grade rating” * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

