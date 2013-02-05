FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honeywell signs contract to supply avionics systems to Brazil's Embraer
February 5, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Honeywell signs contract to supply avionics systems to Brazil's Embraer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacture Honeywell International Inc said on Monday that it signed a $2.8 billion lifetime contract to provide Brazil’s Embraer SA with avionics for the second generation of its E-Jets.

Honeywell will sell its Primus Epic system, which integrates a plane’s avionic systems, to the Brazilian aircraft producer. Avionics include navigation, communications and display systems.

Embraer, the largest regional aircraft producer, said the program will launch later this year and that the planes equipped with the new system will enter service in 2018.

