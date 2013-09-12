FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honeywell wins $550 mln for U.S. Air Force satellite work
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2013 / 9:49 PM / 4 years ago

Honeywell wins $550 mln for U.S. Air Force satellite work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc has won up to $550 million in additional work under a large umbrella contract to manage the U.S. Air Force Satellite Control Network, the U.S. Defense Department said on Thursday in its daily digest of arms sales.

The announcement said the Air Force’s Space and Missiles Systems Center had exercised a third option under Honeywell’s existing indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, adding up to $550 mln in potential work orders for fiscal years 2014 through 2016.

The contract covers system and maintenance engineering, network support integration, on-site and off-site depot level maintenance, and software maintenance of the Air Force Satellite Control Network, the Pentagon said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.