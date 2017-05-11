Lawsuit against Honeywell over small plane crash moved to N.J. court

The son of a New York state couple who died in a 2014 small plane crash in open water near Jamaica can pursue a products liability lawsuit against Honeywell International in state court, a federal judge in Newark, New Jersey ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John Vazquez rejected Honeywell's argument that because the accident occurred on the high seas, it is an admiralty claim that belongs in federal court. Honeywell had removed the case to Newark federal court last October from a New Jersey state court in Morris County, where it was originally filed by plaintiff Kenneth Glazer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r5oPg2