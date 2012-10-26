FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honeywell raises dividend 10 percent
October 26, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

Honeywell raises dividend 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc said on Friday that it would raise its quarterly dividend by 10 percent to 41 cents per share, starting with the fourth-quarter payment on Dec. 10.

The maker of aircraft electronics and building control systems last week reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ expectations, helped by growth at its UOP chemical arm.

Last year, the Morris Township, New Jersey-based company raised its dividend by 12 percent.

Honeywell shares were down 0.3 percent at $61.22 on the New York Stock Exchange.

