German officials find no material risk in Honeywell refrigerant
August 8, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

German officials find no material risk in Honeywell refrigerant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A new climate-friendly refrigerant used in air conditioned cars that Daimler claims poses a danger to car occupants has been found to increase safety risks, but not substantially enough to pose an outright danger, according to German motor agency report.

Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) recommended in a report obtained by Reuters on Thursday further examination of the refrigerant known as HFO-1234yf in order to safely rule out potential problems.

The refrigerant is jointly produced by Honeywell and DuPont and currently being phased in to meet a new European Union directive governing A/C refrigerants in cars.

