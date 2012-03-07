FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honeywell sees Q1 EPS near top of earlier range
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 6 years ago

Honeywell sees Q1 EPS near top of earlier range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc held steady its 2012 sales financial forecast and said first-quarter earnings are going to be towards the top end of its previously predicted range.

The diversified U.S. manufacturer said on Wednesday it now expects per-share profit of 96 cents to 98 cents for the first quarter. It had earlier set a range of 93 to 98 cents, and analysts have expected 98 cents.

The company, which makes products ranging from cockpit electronics to climate-control systems for large buildings, also kept steady its full-year forecast and its 2014 sales forecast, which calls for $41 billion to $45 billion.

The Morris Township, New Jersey-based company has said that strong demand for aircraft components would boost its fortunes this year, offsetting declining demand for automation systems used in large commercial buildings.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.