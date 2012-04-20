FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

Honeywell Q1 profit up, raises 2012 EPS view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $1.04 vs 88 cents year ago

* Sales $9.3 bln vs. $9.15 bln Wall St forecast

April 20 (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc reported higher quarterly results and raised its earnings per share outlook for the full year, saying growth in U.S. and high-growth markets are more than offsetting softness in Europe.

The maker of products ranging from cockpit electronics to control systems for large buildings, on Friday said net first-quarter e a rnings rose to $825 million, or $1.04 per share, from $708 million, or 88 cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales increased by 7 percent to $9.3 billion, above the $9.15 billion average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Honeywell revised its 2012 earnings per share outlook to a range of $4.35 to $4.55 from $4.25 to $4.50.

