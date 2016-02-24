FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honeywell seeking buyer for building solutions business - CNBC
February 24, 2016 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Honeywell seeking buyer for building solutions business - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc is seeking a buyer for its building solutions business, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.

The business, which makes sensing and security technologies for homes and commercial buildings, could fetch $3 billion to $4 billion, CNBC said on Wednesday.

The news comes a day after Honeywell, a major maker of aerospace components, confirmed it had been engaged in deal talks with United Technologies Corp over the past year. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
