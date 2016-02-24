Honeywell seeking buyer for building solutions business - CNBC

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc is seeking a buyer for its building solutions business, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.

The business, which makes sensing and security technologies for homes and commercial buildings, could fetch $3 billion to $4 billion, CNBC said on Wednesday.

The news comes a day after Honeywell, a major maker of aerospace components, confirmed it had been engaged in deal talks with United Technologies Corp over the past year. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)