Honeywell names two vice chairmen, CFO in management shuffle
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Honeywell names two vice chairmen, CFO in management shuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc promoted two executives to the position of vice chairman and named a new chief financial officer as part of a series of senior leadership changes announced by the U.S. diversified manufacturer on Monday.

Executives Roger Fradin and Andreas Kramvis were both elevated to the position of vice chairman, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Dave Cote.

Tom Szlosek, previously vice president of corporate finance, was named CFO, replacing longtime finance chief Dave Anderson, a move the company had been telegraphing. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

