EU regulators approve Honeywell's buy of Elster subject to conditions
In the path of Hurricane Irma
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
December 21, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

EU regulators approve Honeywell's buy of Elster subject to conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators on Monday approved Honeywell International Inc’s $5.1 billion purchase of Elster Group, the utility consumption metering business of Britain’s Melrose Industries Plc, subject to conditions.

In July, Honeywell agreed to buy Elster, the U.S. group’s largest purchase in more than a decade.

The European Commission said the approval was subject to Honeywell divesting its gas metering business.

Selling all its shares in a plant manufacturing gas meters located in Germany would completely eliminate the overlap between Honeywell’s and Elster’s activities, the Commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Julia Fioretti; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

