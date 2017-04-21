FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 4 months ago

Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.

The company raised the low end of its 2017 earnings forecast by 5 cents to $6.90-$7.10.

Net income attributable to Honeywell increased to $1.33 billion, or $1.71 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.22 billion, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Honeywell earned $1.66 per share.

However, revenue fell to $9.49 billion from $9.52 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

