2 hours ago
Honeywell's profit rises 5.5 percent
July 21, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 2 hours ago

Honeywell's profit rises 5.5 percent

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc reported a 5.5 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by strength in its aerospace, and performance materials and technologies businesses.

The U.S. technology and manufacturing company also raised the low end of its full-year earnings per share forecast by 10 cents.

The net income attributable to Honeywell increased to $1.39 billion, or $1.80 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $1.32 billion, or $1.70 per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $10.08 billion from $9.99 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

