July 18, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Honeywell profit boosted by turbocharger sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc, a maker of aircraft cockpit parts and other electronic equipment, reported a 7.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of turbochargers.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.10 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.02 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5.8 percent to $10.25 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

