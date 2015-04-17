FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honeywell first-quarter profit rises 10 pct as costs fall
April 17, 2015

Honeywell first-quarter profit rises 10 pct as costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc, a diversified U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control systems, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a fall in costs.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.12 billion, or $1.41 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.02 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Expenses fell 7.5 percent.

Revenue fell nearly 5 percent to $9.21 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

