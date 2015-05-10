Honeywell shares could rise 20 pct in the next year - Barron's

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc shares could rise by about 20 percent in the next year and close to 50 percent in the longer-term if it continues to meet its forecasts and improve its margins, Barron’s financial newspaper said in its latest issue.

Honeywell, which makes scores of products from home thermostats to airplane-cockpit controls to securities systems and turbochargers, expects to generate profit growth of 10 percent or more in each of the next five years, Barron’s said in its issue dated May 11.

Morristown, New Jersey-based Honeywell’s shares are trading at around 15 times the company’s 2016 earnings estimates, well below the average of 17 times assigned to multi-industrial companies, according to Barron‘s.

Continued operational improvements and cost controls are expected to improve margins, while the company seeks strategic mergers and acquisitions, while targeting a dividend payout ratio of 40 percent, up from its current 34 percent, it said.

Honeywell shares closed at $102.12 on Friday. (Reporting by John McCrank)