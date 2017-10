July 11 (Reuters) - Honeywell said it will halt production at its Metropolis Works nuclear conversion facility, while it evaluates upgrades and seeks regulatory approval.

The company said the timeline for restarting operations and the nature and timing of the upgrades has not been determined, and that it will Be subject to talks with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The production halt will not have an impact on 2012 earnings forecast, it said.