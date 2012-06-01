FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honeywell sees better US demand, pinched in Europe
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Honeywell sees better US demand, pinched in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc has seen better-than-expected demand in the United States in the past two months, but is also starting to feel a pinch from Europe’s economic turmoil, a top executive said on Friday.

“The U.S. ... has really been terrific, and across the board really better than we expected,” said Dave Anderson, chief financial officer of the diversified U.S. manufacturer. In Europe, however, the picture is quite different, he cautioned: “We’re seeing the challenges now in terms of the commercial impact of the stresses showing up in our numbers.”

The company, which makes products ranging from automation systems for big buildings to automotive turbochargers, has seen Chinese demand start to improve in the first part of the second quarter.

“We’ve seen some pickup ... a modest improvement, but not something that you would say is back to normal growth,” Anderson said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.