October 16, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

Honeywell profit rises about 8 pct as costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control systems, reported an 8.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

The company’s expenses fell about 7 percent to $6.65 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.26 billion, or $1.60 per share, from $1.17 billion, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $9.61 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

