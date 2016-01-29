Honeywell profit rises 24.9 pct as costs fall

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control systems, reported a 24.9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

The company’s expenses fell about 8.6 percent to $6.92 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.19 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the quarter from $956 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2.8 percent to $9.98 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)