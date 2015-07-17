Honeywell profit rises 9 pct as costs fall

July 17 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control systems, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.20 billion, or $1.51 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.10 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Expenses dropped about 7 percent.

Revenue fell about 5 percent to $9.78 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)