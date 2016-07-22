FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Honeywell quarterly profit rises 7.4 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Honeywell quarterly profit rises 7.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control systems, reported a 7.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its automation and control solutions business.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.28 billion, or $1.66 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.19 billion, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.2 percent to nearly $10 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.