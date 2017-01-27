Honeywell profit falls 13.4 pct on weak aerospace businesses

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 13.4 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by weakness in its aerospace business.

The company also reiterated its earnings forecast for the current year.

Net income attributable to Honeywell decreased to $1.03 billion, or $1.34 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.19 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Honeywell earned $1.74 per share.

Revenue was little changed at $9.99 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)