FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hong Kong exchange set to introduce volatility controls on August 22
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong exchange set to introduce volatility controls on August 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 2 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange has tentatively scheduled the introduction of a new volatility control mechanism for August 22, the company said in a presentation published on Thursday.

The new controls will bring the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in line with its international peers, by capping large sudden spikes and slumps in share prices. Stocks behaving erratically will trigger a five minute "cooling off period" during which they will only be allowed to trade within a restricted price band.

Many exchanges globally have introduced similar controls to prevent so-called "flash crashes" caused by the rise of super-fast electronic trading methods, such as algorithmic and high frequency trading. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.