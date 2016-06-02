Hong Kong exchange set to introduce volatility controls on August 22

HONG KONG, June 2 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange has tentatively scheduled the introduction of a new volatility control mechanism for August 22, the company said in a presentation published on Thursday.

The new controls will bring the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in line with its international peers, by capping large sudden spikes and slumps in share prices. Stocks behaving erratically will trigger a five minute "cooling off period" during which they will only be allowed to trade within a restricted price band.

Many exchanges globally have introduced similar controls to prevent so-called "flash crashes" caused by the rise of super-fast electronic trading methods, such as algorithmic and high frequency trading. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Sam Holmes)