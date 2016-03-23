FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong securities regulator names new head of enforcement
March 23, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong securities regulator names new head of enforcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator said on Wednesday it had hired Thomas Atkinson, the head of enforcement at Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission, to take on a similar role in Hong Kong.

Atkinson will begin a three-year term as executive director of enforcement at the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) on May 3, the SFC said in a statement. He replaces Mark Steward who left in September to join the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority.

Industry sources said Atkinson’s appointment was a coup for the SFC, which had been struggling to fill the enforcement role since Steward’s departure was announced in June last year.

Atkinson joined Canada’s biggest securities regulator in 2009, prior to which he worked for investment regulator Market Regulation Services Inc, which he helped to found, and the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle Price. Editing by Jane Merriman)

