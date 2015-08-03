UPDATE 1-Hong Kong Resources says chairman resigns after bribery charge

(Adds resignation from board seats at Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group and Sinopec Oilfield Services Corp)

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd, an investment holding company, said on Monday that Chairman and Executive Director Kennedy Wong Yin-ho had resigned with immediate effect after being charged with bribery.

The announcement sent shares in the company, which operates a gold and jewellery retail business, sliding 15 percent.

Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said Wong, 52, and two others faced a joint charge of “offering an advantage to an agent” under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance.

The alleged incident related to the company’s 2007 restructuring under its former name Ocean Grand Chemicals, the ICAC said in a statement on its website dated Saturday.

Wong and joint accused Chui Chuen-shun and Richard Yin Yingneng are directors of another firm, Perfect Ace Investments Ltd, which owns 23.75 percent of Hong Kong Resources.

The trio have been granted bail and are due to appear in court on Wednesday, ICAC said.

Wong could not immediately reached for comment.

“He may need to spend more time and effort on matters relating to the above charges by the ICAC against him,” Hong Kong Resources said of Wong in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday. “He cannot devote sufficient time and effort to the company.”

Following news of the investigation, Wong resigned from his seats on the boards of Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp and Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd, the two companies said in separate statements on Monday.

Wong is a Hong Kong lawyer and businessman, and is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an influential body in mainland China.

The charges against him were initiated in a “personal capacity and do not relate to the current affairs” of the firm, Hong Kong Resources said.

Shanghai Industrial Urban Development and Sinopec Oilfield Service also said the bribery charges were not related to their businesses.

Wong faces a similar charge in relation to an acquisition in 2009, the ICAC said. The anti-graft body alleges Wong offered a bribe involving share options worth HK$1.8 million ($232,207).

Hong Kong Resources said it would hire Wong as a consultant while the matter is outstanding with an annual salary of HK$1.5 million, and that his wife, Wong Chew Li Chin, would take over as chair.

Shares of the company fell as much as 15 percent on Monday on news of the bribery charges and closed down 14.3 percent, compared with a 0.9 percent decline in Hong Kong’s broader market. ($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by James Pomfret and Susan Fenton)