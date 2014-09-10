FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong sets final price guidance for US dollar five-year sukuk
September 10, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong sets final price guidance for US dollar five-year sukuk

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - Hong Kong SAR has set final price guidance at US Treasuries plus 25bp area (plus or minus 2bp) for a US dollar five-year sukuk, according to a lead manager.

The new price compares with initial guidance of Treasuries plus 30bp area released this morning.

The size of the deal, which is expected to price later today, will be capped at US$1bn.

HSBC, Standard Chartered, CIMB and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are the joint bookrunners.

Hong Kong is rated Aa1 by Moody‘s, AAA by Standard & Poor’s and AA+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)

