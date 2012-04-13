FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong's Hactl Q1 air cargo traffic down 2.5 pct y/r, -0.7 pct in March
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong's Hactl Q1 air cargo traffic down 2.5 pct y/r, -0.7 pct in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Air Cargo
Terminals Ltd (Hactl) said on Friday its cargo traffic fell 2.5
percent in the first quarter from the same period a year ago, as
the global economy slowed.	
    It handled a total of 633,935 tonnes of cargo in the January
to March period, with exports and imports decreasing 1.7 percent
and 13.3 percent, respectively, from a year earlier.	
    Hactl is a major air cargo player in Hong Kong, which is a
re-export centre for trade between Asia and the rest of the
world. It handles about 70 percent of the cargo traffic of Hong
Kong's international airport.	
    A breakdown of air cargo handled by Hactl in March and the
first quarter of 2012:	
    	
                    March 2012             Jan-Mar 2012
                 Tonnage     Yr/Yr       Tonnage      Yr/Yr
                (tonnes)  growth (pct)   (tonnes)  growth (pct)
Export           137,598      +0.4       329,418       -1.7
Import            57,630     -10.0       151,986      -13.3
Transshipment     58,543      +7.7       152,531       +9.1
--------------------------------------------------------------
Total            253,771      -0.7       633,935       -2.5	
    	
    "We have progressively closed the gap which opened up during
2011, when we experienced a fall to as much as 12 percent below
the previous year's strong performance in May 2011," Lilian
Chan, Hactl's executive director, said in a statement.	
    "We remain hopeful but cautious. Important markets in Europe
and the USA are still unsettled," Chan said.	
    Hactl's shareholders are Jardine, Matheson & Co Ltd,
Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's unit Hutchison Port Holdings
Ltd, the Wharf (Holdings) Ltd and China National
Aviation Corporation (Group) Ltd.	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.