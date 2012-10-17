Hong Kong's Hactl Q3 air cargo traffic rose 2.1 pct y/y, up 6.3 pct in Sept

HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd (Hactl) said on Wednesday its cargo traffic rose 2.1 percent in the third quarter from the same period a year ago and it forecast that 2012 should end better than expected. It handled a total of 697,791 tonnes of cargo in the July to September period, with exports decreasing 2.3 percent while imports and transshipments rose 3.9 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively, from a year earlier. Hactl is a major air cargo player in Hong Kong, which is a re-export centre for trade between Asia and the rest of the world. It handles about 70 percent of the cargo traffic of Hong Kong's international airport. A breakdown of air cargo handled by Hactl in September and the third quarter of 2012: September 2012 Jul-Sep 2012 Tonnage Yr/Yr Tonnage Yr/Yr (tonnes) growth (pct) (tonnes) growth (pct) Export 123,343 +2.0 356,699 -2.3 Import 58,264 +9.3 173,581 +3.9 Transhipment 56,154 +13.6 167,511 +10.6 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total 237,761 +6.3 697,791 +2.1 "Barring unforeseeable events, 2012 should end better than expected. The slow but steady recovery in our figures gives us reason to believe that 2013 trends should continue positively, and that we are back to sustained - if modest - overall industry growth again," Hactl's executive director Lilian Chan said in a statement. Hactl's shareholders are Jardine, Matheson & Co Ltd, Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's unit Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd, the Wharf (Holdings) Ltd and China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Ltd. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)