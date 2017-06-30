(Adds details of banned items, parade details, paragraphs 2,
5-8)
By Greg Torode
HONG KONG, June 30 For the thousands of Chinese
soldiers stationed in Hong Kong, the pen, it appears, is
mightier than the sword.
Pens, contraceptives, lipstick, eye drops, opium, perfume
and pets were among an unlikely list of items guests were banned
from taking on a trip to a People's Liberation Army (PLA) base
on Friday as part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of
Hong Kong's handover from British to Chinese rule.
Security officers were taking no chances as they offered
invitation-only guests a rare glimpse of barracks life at the
Shek Kong base in a lush corner of the New Territories that sits
in the shadow of Tai Mo Shan, Hong Kong's highest mountain.
Umbrellas, a symbol of pro-democracy protests in 2014, were
also banned but purple alternatives were provided.
The roughly 1,500 guests were told to pull down their
souvenir umbrellas, even as temperatures sweltered above 30
degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), when Chinese President
Xi Jinping arrived to inspect a military parade.
Security personnel also confiscated a pen, taxi receipts, a
4G dongle, water, mints and pain relief tablets and other
medication from Reuters reporters. Several correspondents had
their notebooks searched.
A list of prohibited items provided to reporters ahead of
the visit also included heroin, marijuana, psychotropic
substances, sunscreen, cosmetics, microwave transmission
equipment, animals and plants.
Police were stationed on top of roadside cliffs leading to
the base as helicopters circled overhead.
Guests were treated to a military display that included Z8
helicopters, mobile air defence missile trucks and armoured cars
as martial music drowned out the high-pitched song of cicadas.
PLA soldiers also handed guests goody bags filled with
camouflage hats, flags, water, biscuits, and a bun.
Xi, who oversees the PLA in his role as head of the powerful
Central Military Commission, arrived in a motorcade and
inspected 20 squadrons of troops and more then 100 pieces of
military equipment, as music blasted from loud speakers.
While its precise numbers are unknown, foreign envoys and
diplomats believe the PLA garrison in Hong Kong is made up of
between 8,000-10,000 personnel, including infantry and special
forces troops.
The force is split between a network of barracks and
facilities inherited from the British military in Hong Kong, as
well as bases across the border in Guangdong, where its jet
fighter planes are kept.
The troops spend their time isolated on barracks strictly
separated from the public.
(Additional reporting by Pak Yiu and William Ho, Writing by
Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Paul Tait)