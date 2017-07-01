HONG KONG, July 1 Chinese President Xi Jinping
swore in Hong Kong's new leader, Carrie Lam, on Saturday as the
former British colony marked the 20th anniversary of its
handover to Chinese rule.
Security was tight at the same harbour-front venue where
where two decades earlier, the last colonial governor, Chris
Patten, tearfully handed back Hong Kong to Chinese rule at a
rain-soaked ceremony.
Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997,
under a "one country, two systems" formula which guarantees
wide-ranging freedoms and judicial independence unseen in
mainland China.
(Reporting By James Pomfret and Clare Jim, Editing by Anne
Marie Roantree)