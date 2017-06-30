By Clara Ferreira-Marques
| HONG KONG, June 30
HONG KONG, June 30 In the run up to Hong Kong's
handover to China in 1997, Britain's venerable trading houses in
the city faced a choice: back Beijing, or back away. Swire,
which started trading tea and silk in Shanghai more than 150
years ago, chose China.
More than 80 percent of its staff are now in China, Hong
Kong or Macau, along with its core businesses, from airlines to
property, bakeries and Coca Cola bottling plants - even if Swire
House is still in Westminster and the Hong Kong office
overlooking Victoria Harbour owes more to British club chintz
than new China.
"If you look back at what was being said before the
handover, most of the worst cases that people were fearing did
not happen," said John Slosar, chairman of Swire Pacific Ltd
and Hong Kong veteran of almost four decades.
"Hong Kong became the biggest (initial public offering)
market in the world - bigger than New York and bigger than
London. No one thought that would be the case, or that that
would be the result of reunification with China - but it was."
It hasn't all been plain sailing: Swire Pacific reported an
almost 70 percent drop in underlying profit in 2016, dented by
its best-known brand Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd,
battered in turn by aggressive Chinese rivals.
Swire has grown since 1997 - revenue and assets almost
tripling from 1997 to 2016 - but by some measures other firms
such as CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd have grown faster.
Choosing China was not obvious, two or three decades ago.
Swire's rival Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd moved
its domicile to Bermuda in the 1980s and then angered Beijing
again in the sensitive pre-handover years by shifting its
primary stock exchange listing to London, and its Asian listing
to Singapore.
It later restored ties.
Swire, on the other hand, tied its fate to the mainland.
Most emblematically, it struck the ultimate Hong
Kong-mainland venture - a cross shareholding deal with Air China
Ltd . The Chinese flag carrier owns 29.99
percent of Cathay Pacific, which in turn holds roughly 18
percent of Air China.
Swire also owns Dragonair, bought to access China's tightly
regulated skies. Dragonair, now Cathay Dragon, became a wholly
owned unit in 2006.
Slosar, who is also Cathay Pacific's chairman and a former
chief executive of the airline, said he visits Air China on most
trips to Beijing.
"As markets change, will we change how we work together and
what we get out of it? Sure, probably," he said of ties with Air
China. "But it's a good relationship."
Certainly, it has been lucrative: Air China reported almost
$1 billion in profit in 2016 - albeit almost flat on the year
prior. Cathay, by contrast, posted its first annual loss since
2008 and only its third since the company was founded.
Cathay is in the throes of a three-year turnaround plan, and
last month announced it would cut 600 jobs, among management and
head office staff. Pilots and crew, much tougher for Cathay to
cut, have so far emerged unscathed.
"We are trying to make ourselves more efficient, but we are
still trying to grow the airline," Slosar said. "You can never
say never, but that (reducing pilot and crew headcount) hasn't
been the focus of attention."
TAIKOO LIFE
In the 1970s, British trading houses dominated Hong Kong's
business life, and their presence is still keenly felt. You can
fly in on Cathay, stay at Jardine Matheson's Mandarin Oriental
hotel, shop at CK Hutchison's Watson pharmacy chain and then
have dim sum for lunch at Maxim's restaurant - again part of the
Jardine empire.
Some things have changed: The group, which argues it was
always less colonial than it was perceived to be, is hiring more
Mandarin and Cantonese speakers, Slosar said.
Other things have not. For Swire - whose Chinese name is
Taikoo, meaning great and ancient - property has long been and
still is a mainstay, even if Hong Kong retail has suffered as
spending by mainland tourists dipped, forcing a rethink of its
malls to add in better cinemas or more restaurants.
Swire has been less active in residential property, where
Slosar said sky-high prices meant the group that helped
transform entire blocks of Hong Kong was working through its
existing portfolio, rather than investing in fresh plots.
"It is hard to imagine how it works with some of the land
prices being paid," Slosar said.
There are risks ahead, including China's leadership
reshuffle during the upcoming 19th Communist Party Congress, and
potential changes as China navigates uncharted economic waters.
A peaceful transfer of power "seems very easy until you
don't have it", Slosar said. But as befits a 'taipan', as
trading house bosses were once known, he is also optimistic on
the growth of an economy set to once again become the world's
largest.
"China is big enough to have oil tanker characteristics," he
said. "They can change direction, but they can't turn on a
dime."
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Additional reporting by
Venus Wu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)