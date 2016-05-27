FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Picasso cubist work seen fetching over $43 million at auction
May 27, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

Picasso cubist work seen fetching over $43 million at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - Pablo Picasso's 1909 cubist artwork "Femme assise" is seen fetching over $43 million when it goes under the hammer in London next month, auction house Sotheby's said on Friday.

"It's a painting that last appeared on the market in 1973," Simon Stock of Sotheby's said at a preview of the painting in Hong Kong. "Expectations are that this June ... when it comes back to auction ... it may make in excess of 30 million pounds($43.9 million)."

The painting will be on offer as part of Sotheby's "Impressionist & Modern Art" sale on June 21.

$1 = 0.6835 pounds Reporting By Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

