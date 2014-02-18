FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man jumps to death from JPMorgan Chase & Co Asia HQ in Hong Kong
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Man jumps to death from JPMorgan Chase & Co Asia HQ in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A 33-year-old man jumped to his death from the skyscraper roof of U.S. investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Asia headquarters on Tuesday, police said.

The man was certified dead in hospital after the fall at around 2 p.m., a police spokeswoman told Reuters. Police did not yet know the circumstances surrounding his death.

Horrified finance workers in neighbouring offices circulated pictures via social media of the man standing above the company logo emblazoned on top of the Chater House building in central Hong Kong.

The bank declined to confirm if the man was an employee.

“A sad and tragic incident occurred in Chater House, Hong Kong, today, which is currently being investigated by the police. Out of respect for those involved, we cannot yet comment further,” JPMorgan Chase & Co said in a statement.

The Chinese-language newspaper, Apple Daily, carried a photograph of the man lying in a pool of blood on the busy road, next to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.