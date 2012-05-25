FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK bankruptcy petitions down 13.4 pct in April vs March
#Bankruptcy News
May 25, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

HK bankruptcy petitions down 13.4 pct in April vs March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 25 (Reuters) - Following are monthly
bankruptcy statistics provided by the government on Friday.	
                              Pct Change              Pct Change
No. of                 April  M/M    Y/Y     Jan-Apr     Y/Y 
Bankruptcy petitions   673   -13.4   +8.9    2,724       +2.5	
     
Bankruptcy orders      770   +19.2  +36.8    2,635       +5.1	
    	
    Data last week showed that unemployment fell to 3.3 percent
in February-April from 3.4 percent in the previous quarter.	
    The government announced on May 11 that Hong Kong's economy
expanded by 0.4 percent in the first quarter ended March from
the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis due to a
slump in exports. 	
    The government has forecast GDP growth of between 1 and 3
percent in 2012.	
	
 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

