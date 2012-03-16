FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK bankruptcy petitions rise 46 pct in Feb vs Jan
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
March 16, 2012 / 4:11 AM / 6 years ago

HK bankruptcy petitions rise 46 pct in Feb vs Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong bankruptcy
petitions in February rose 45.9 percent from the month before to
756, and were up 39.2 percent from a year earlier, government
data showed on Friday.	
    The number of bankruptcy petitions totalled 1,274 for the
first two months of 2012, up 8.6 percent from a year earlier.
Bankruptcy orders were at 1,219 for January-February, up 5.5
percent from a year ago.	
    Hong Kong's government has forecast GDP growth of 1-3
percent for 2012, lower than 5 percent growth in 2011.
 	
	
 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.