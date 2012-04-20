FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-HK bankruptcy petitions up 2.8 pct in March vs Feb
#Bankruptcy News
April 20, 2012 / 4:11 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-HK bankruptcy petitions up 2.8 pct in March vs Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix dateline)	
    HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong bankruptcy
petitions in March rose 2.8 percent from the month before to
777, but were down 10.3 percent from a year earlier, government
data showed on Friday.	
    The number of bankruptcy petitions totalled 2,051 for the
first three months of 2012, up 0.6 percent from a year earlier.
Bankruptcy orders were at 1,865 for January-March, down 4.1
percent from a year ago.	
    Data on Thursday showed unemployment stood at 3.4 percent in
January-March, 2012.	
    The government has forecast GDP growth of 1-3 percent for
2012, lower than 5 percent growth in 2011. 	
	
 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)

