a year ago
Hong Kong regulator to launch fintech 'sandbox'
#Financials
September 6, 2016 / 2:41 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong regulator to launch fintech 'sandbox'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's top banking regulator said on Tuesday it would establish a regulatory regime known as a "sandbox" for financial technology start-ups, in a bid to boost Hong Kong's status as a burgeoning fintech hub.

The new initiative will help quicken the pace of fintech development, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) chief executive Norman Chan told a conference.

"Sandboxes" typically afford fintech firms special regulatory waivers for a limited period of time. (Reporting by Michelle Chen, writing by Michelle Price in Hong Kong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
