Hong Kong confirms first human case of bird flu
December 2, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong confirms first human case of bird flu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong confirmed its first case of deadly H7N9 bird flu on Monday in a further sign that the virus is continuing to spread beyond mainland China’s borders.

The case coincides with the 10th anniversary of the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which killed nearly 300 people in Hong Kong and had a significant impact on the city’s travel and retail industry.

A 36-year-old Indonesian domestic helper with a history of contact with poultry and travel to Shenzhen in mainland China just north of Hong Kong has been confirmed infected by H7N9 and has been hospitalised in critical condition, Secretary for Food and Health Ko Wing-man told reporters late on Monday.

Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Mark Heinrich

