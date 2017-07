(Repeats to attach to additional alert)

HONG KONG, July 3 HSBC Holdings said it had completed its first trade on the long-awaited Hong Kong-China bond connect scheme, which went live on Monday.

The scheme links China's $9 trillion bond market with overseas investors, the latest step in the opening of the country's capital markets.

