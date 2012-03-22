FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong posts HK$49.8 bln BOP surplus for Q4 2011
#Financials
March 22, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Hong Kong posts HK$49.8 bln BOP surplus for Q4 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong posted a HK$49.8
billion ($6.41 billion) balance of payments surplus,
representing 9.9 percent of GDP, for the fourth quarter of 2011,
government data showed on Thursday.	
    	
                              Q4 2011     Q3 2011
 Balance of payments (HK$)    49.8 bln    23.6 bln
 Current account (HK$)        20.1 bln    34.2 bln^
  	
 ^ Revised 	
    	
    For 2011, Hong Kong recorded a HK$111.6 billion surplus in
its balance of payment account (representing 5.9 percent of
GDP), compared with a surplus of HK$71.1 billion in 2010, the
Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.	
    	
 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

