TABLE-Hong Kong posts HK$48.2 bln BOP surplus for Q1
June 21, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Hong Kong posts HK$48.2 bln BOP surplus for Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong posted a HK$48.2 billion
($6.21 billion) balance of payments (BOP) surplus, representing
10.3 percent of GDP, for the first quarter of 2012, government
data showed on Thursday.
    
                               Q1 2012     Q4 2011
 Balance of payments (HK$)    48.2 bln    49.8 bln
 Current account (HK$)         1.7 bln    24.3 bln^
 
 ^ Revised 
    
    To view the full details of the balance of payments and 
international investment position statistics, see the Hong Kong 
government website at:
 ($1 = 7.7586 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

