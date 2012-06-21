TABLE-Hong Kong posts HK$48.2 bln BOP surplus for Q1

June 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong posted a HK$48.2 billion ($6.21 billion) balance of payments (BOP) surplus, representing 10.3 percent of GDP, for the first quarter of 2012, government data showed on Thursday. Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Balance of payments (HK$) 48.2 bln 49.8 bln Current account (HK$) 1.7 bln 24.3 bln^ ^ Revised LINKS To view the full details of the balance of payments and international investment position statistics, see the Hong Kong government website at: here ($1 = 7.7586 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)