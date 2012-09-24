FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong posts HK$7.1 bln BOP deficit for Q2
September 24, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong posts HK$7.1 bln BOP deficit for Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong posted a HK$7.1 billion
($915.77 million) balance of payments (BOP) deficit,
representing 1.5 percent of GDP, for the second quarter of 2012,
government data showed on Monday.
    
                               Q2 2012     Q1 2012
 Balance of payments (HK$)    -7.1 bln   +63.8 bln^
 Current account (HK$)        -9.3 bln    +5.7 bln^
 
 ^Hong Kong's Census and Statistics Department released revised
Balance of Payment (BOP), International Investment Position
(IIP) and External Debt (ED) data on Sept. 24 after
incorporating the latest statistical standards of the
International Monetary Fund's Sixth Edition of the Balance of
Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6).
        
($1 = 7.7530 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by XXX)

